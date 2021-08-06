WATCH: Connecticut River and Deerfield River junction after heavy rainfall

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a link to a video of the Connecticut River and Deerfield River merging together Wednesday.

The “meeting of the waters” time-lapse drone video was recorded this week of the Deerfield and Connecticut River in Montague City at the borders of Greenfield and Deerfield by Michael. He says the coffee colored part is the silty Connecticut River and darker part is the Deerfield River tinted by tannins from its watershed.

Michael shot the drone video near Montague City looking down from Cheapside Street in Greenfield.