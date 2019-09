GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The 171st Annual Franklin County Fair continues Friday.

Mass Appeal Co-Host Danny New is at the fair for a look at some of the featured events. View the Live Stream Here.

The Franklin County Fair features rides, food, games, live entertainment, and agricultural presentations.

The annual event kicked off Thursday with the theme “Let the Good Times Grow.”

The fair runs until Sunday opening at 8:00 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.