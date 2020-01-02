WATCH LIVE: Greenfield Mayor-Elect Roxann Wedegartner, city councilors to be sworn in Thursday

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Mayor-Elect, Roxann Wedegartner, is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday.

The inauguration will start at 11:00 a.m. in the Allen Meeting Room at the John Olver Transit Center on Olive Street. 22News is live streaming the inauguration, watch it live here:

The mayor’s seat was open this year, as incumbent Mayor William Martin decided not to run for re-election.

In a close three-way race, residents elected Wedegartner, who was the planning board chair, as their next mayor on November 5. City Councilor Sheila Gilmour finished close behind with 34%, and City Councilor Brickett Allis, who ran a write-in campaign, finished third with 28%.

The following new city councilors will also be sworn in: