WATCH LIVE: Greenfield Mayor-Elect Roxann Wedegartner, city councilors to be sworn in Thursday

Greenfield Mayor-Elect Roxann Wedegartner, city councilors to be sworn in Thursday

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Mayor-Elect, Roxann Wedegartner, is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday.

The inauguration will start at 11:00 a.m. in the Allen Meeting Room at the John Olver Transit Center on Olive Street. 22News is live streaming the inauguration, watch it live here:

The mayor’s seat was open this year, as incumbent Mayor William Martin decided not to run for re-election.

In a close three-way race, residents elected Wedegartner, who was the planning board chair, as their next mayor on November 5. City Councilor Sheila Gilmour finished close behind with 34%, and City Councilor Brickett Allis, who ran a write-in campaign, finished third with 28%.

The following new city councilors will also be sworn in:

  • At-Large Councilor Elects Christine Forgey and Philip Elmer
  • Precinct 1 Councilor-Elect Ed Jarvis
  • Precinct 2 Councilor-Elect Daniel Guin
  • Precinct 3 Councilor-Elect Virginia DeSorgher
  • Precinct 4 Councilor-Elect John Bottomley
  • Precinct 9 Councilor-Elect Norman Hirschfeld

