GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials in Greenfield are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning.

Mayor Roxann Wedegartner will hold a news conference at 10:00 am outside the John Zon Community Center on 35 Pleasant Street. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

Greenfield has a total of 825 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 41 of which are within the past two weeks.

Wedegartner will also provide remarks as the city-run vaccine clinic comes to an end.