LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A reservoir that provides drinking water to the City of Greenfield is being drained to perform dredging.

In a news release sent to 22News from the City of Greenfield, the Leyden Glen Reservoir will undergo its first full dredging since 1988. It has a capacity of 44 million gallons and provides approximately a third of Greenfield’s drinking water and the capacity for fire protection.

The drawdown of the water has begun and will take approximately three weeks. Once the water has been drained, dredging will be conducted by Maverick Construction Management Services. The project includes excavation and removing 50,000 cubic yards of sediment.

“Periodic dredging is required to eliminate organics that accumulate over time and reduce the capacity of the reservoir. The organics also require more water treatment to meet drinking water standards,” said DPW Director Marlo Warner. “This project will position the reservoir to serve the community for another 20 to 25 years.”

The $532,850 project is funded by the City’s Water Enterprise Fund and will be completed in five to six weeks. The reservoir was partially dredged when dam repairs were made in the late 1990s.