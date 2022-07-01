SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Shelburne Falls Fire Department announced that there is a water main break in the Summer/South Street area.

According the Shelburne Falls Fire Department, it may result in issues with pressure in other areas of town.

Currently, the Water Department is working on repairing the water main break. Shelburne Falls Fire Department says the repair time might take up until tomorrow at the earliest.

Outside the Fire Station on State Street, there is a water station for residents to get water.