ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large water main break in Orange has lead to the closure of Adams Street between Church Street and King Street.

The Orange water department is currently working to repair the main according to the Orange Fire Department. Residents in the area will be temporarily without water.

Image courtesy of the Orange Fire Department.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Orange Water Department at (978) 544-1115.