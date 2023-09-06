BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Bernardston on Wednesday.
According to the Bernardston Fire Department, the water main break is on Bald Mountain Road. It is unknown if the road is closed or when the repairs will be completed.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
