SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunderland residents may experience disruptions in their water services after a water main break Wednesday morning.

According to Sunderland police, there is a water main break on North Silver Lane between Park Road and Garage Road. A photo shared by the police department shows a large hole in the street filled with water. Drivers are encouraged to take caution in the area.

Crews are working to repair the water main break but it is unknown how long it will take to repair.