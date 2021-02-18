Weather down south impacting vaccine shipments to Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin Regional Council of Governments was getting ready to launch its first vaccination site outside Greenfield, located at the Tree House Brewing Facility in South Deerfield off of Route 5.

However, that clinic has already had to change its days to Sunday and Monday because of the undrivable conditions for trucks down south.

“We were allocated 500 doses. We have yet to know when they’re coming we may need to reschedule yet again,” said Tracy Rogers, Emergency Preparedness Program Manager with the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

While it’s unclear when that shipment of vaccines will be in, Rogers said the South Deerfield vaccination clinic is only the beginning.

“We are moving out to Mohawk High School for two days next week and then our plan is to go to Kringle Candle in Bernardston for two days the following week,” she told 22News. “And then to the Franklin County Tech school in Turners Falls the following week.”

Greenfield is facing a similar problem, having to cancel Friday’s appointments due to the impacts of the weather outside the region. The people impacted will be able to reschedule their appointments.

However, the expansion of vaccination clinics in Franklin County is good news according to Greenfield’s Health Director Jennifer Hoffman.

“It’s really reaching those populations that can’t really get to Greenfield,” said Hoffman. “So we’re very excited about collaborating with them on these little clinics that are happening.”