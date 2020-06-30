Weekend thunderstorms helped contain Leverett brushfire

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend rain helped Leverett firefighters contain a large brush fire that’s been burning since last week.

Over 100 firefighters from at least 16 departments were called to assist over the past few days to put out the fire on Joshua Hill in Leverett. According to the Leverett Fire Department, the 55-acre fire was mostly contained by Sunday, but there are still areas of active fire and dangerous conditions

They’re telling local residents to avoid hiking, walking, and visiting the area.

The fire department said on Monday that firefighters and officials from the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, and Conservation and Recreation performed various tasks and operations on the hill.

For the remainder of the week and through the weekend, the Leverett Fire Department will have firefighters perform a morning and evening fire patrol to make sure the fire lines they established are maintained.