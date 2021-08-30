Wendell man dies after being hit by a car while changing tire

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police identify a man from Wendell who died after being hit by a car while changing a tire in the breakdown lane of Route 2 in Leominster Sunday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 44-year-old Daniel Levangie was changing a tire on his 1997 Ford F350 in the breakdown lane on Route 2 in Leominster when an older driver crashed into him. A 51-year-old man from Fitchburg was driving a 2013 Chevy Sonic, drifted into the breakdown lane and hit Levangie’s truck before hitting him. Most of Levangie’s family had been out of the truck when it was hit, except for a child sleeping. The child was treated minor injuries.

The driver was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries. Levangie died at the accident location.

At around 6:45 p.m., MassDOT closed the right lane for nearly three hours. The incident is being investigated by State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Worcester County State Police Detective Unit.