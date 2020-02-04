Wendell State Forest Protectors scheduled for court hearing in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wendell State Forest Protectors are scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday morning following the charges of trespassing and arrests for civil disobedience in August 2019.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the public is invited to attend the hearing taking place at the Orange District Court at 10:30 a.m.
The Defendants are members of the Wendell State Forest Alliance and were arrested and charged while attempting to stop the commercial logging of 100-year-old oak trees in the Wendell State Forest. In total 32 arrests by 17 Defendants took place during the seven weeks of logging in the Wendell State Forest.
Thousands of trees were cut and removed from the Wendell State Forest in August and September 2019. The Climate Emergency necessitates that trees be allowed to mature as carbon storers and sequesterers rather than be cut for private industrial benefit.One of the Defendants, John Cohen of Northampton