Wendell State Forest Protectors scheduled for court hearing in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wendell State Forest Protectors are scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday morning following the charges of trespassing and arrests for civil disobedience in August 2019.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the public is invited to attend the hearing taking place at the Orange District Court at 10:30 a.m.

The Defendants are members of the Wendell State Forest Alliance and were arrested and charged while attempting to stop the commercial logging of 100-year-old oak trees in the Wendell State Forest. In total 32 arrests by 17 Defendants took place during the seven weeks of logging in the Wendell State Forest.