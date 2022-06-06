ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from West Brookfield died in a motorcycle crash on Warwick Road in Orange Saturday.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 64-year-old Mark Clarke of West Brookfield died at Athol Hospital after the crash.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Clarke was traveling behind a friend on Warwick Road. When the friend reached the end of the road, they realized Clarke was no longer behind him. The friend turned around and found Clarke and his motorcycle down an embankment near 24 Warwick Road.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by State Police and detectives from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.