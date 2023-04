LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed a portion of West Leyden Road in Leyden following an accident.

West Leyden Road is closed near North County Road after a car crashed into a utility pole. The pole was knocked down and power lines are blocking the road.

Credit: Bernardston Police Credit: Bernardston Police

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route as crews work to repair the pole.