ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Fire Department has blocked off traffic for a section of West River Street due to structural concerns of an old factory building Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the Old Cereal Factory building is considered a danger to nearby pedestrians and traffic. Due to this, West River Street is closed from Pleasant Street to South Main Street until further notice.

The fire department is asking residents to avoid the area until it is deemed safe again. No word on when the road will be reopen.