Western Mass. Mother’s Day Half Marathon celebrates moms, raises money for Cancer Connection

Sunday morning people celebrated Mother’s Day while also fundraising for the battle against cancer.

Western Mass Mother’s Day Half Marathon was held in Whatley for the 9th year in a row. Many of the runners and walkers particpate in honor of their mothers who are battling cancer.

All of those proceeds go towards Cancer Connection which is a non-profit cancer support center. All of the programs and services are free and include support groups, a variety of different therapies, and educational workshops.

Runners raised thousands of dollars for the Half Marathon, “This year I fundraised about $875 this was actually the first year I fundraised which was very exciting it’s for a good cause it’s down in Northampton so it goes towards a lot and see to see this many people here and a bigger turnout every year it’s great,” said Dan Cleary, Whately.

Every year the race raises around $50,000.

