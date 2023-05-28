GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a beautiful, sunny day to read some comic books.

On Sunday, the Western Massachusetts Comic Book Show in Greenfield had over 40 tables of comic books and artwork.

Comic book lovers were piling into the Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. shopping around for their favorite comic books. Jim Lawson, who is known for his long running work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Cacey Coller who worked on Transformers and My Little Pony were featured creators at the event.

The coordinator of the Western Massachusetts Comic Book Show told 22News people come from all over to look for their favorite comic book.

“They are looking for investment grade comic books, they are looking for comic books to read, comic books to just admire the artwork. Lots of people come with a list and looking to finish runs or collections that they have been working on for years,” said Kit Henry.

There comic book show had several books for people to enjoy from Batman and Superman, to Spider-Man and X-Men. There was a $5 entry fee but children under 12 entered for free.