GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those getting older in Massachusetts, the state is launching a program to help make western Massachusetts more accessible.

In Franklin county Thursday, leaders launched a plan that has been three years in the making.

The age and dementia-friendly action plan aims to make North Quabbin and Franklin county a place where older residents can live comfortably.

The plan was built by Franklin county government members and Lifepath, an organization that advocates for the elderly community.

“We’re all getting there, and more of us than ever are getting there, and our infrastructure hasn’t kept up,” says Lifepath Executive Director Gary Uhas. “So this is a way for us to bring things to front of mind and think about as we as a population get older, making sure we have accessibility and quality in what that life looks like.”

He says the plan hopes to make western Massachusetts the best place possible to age.