Western Massachusetts not seeing same opioid overdose death decrease as rest of state

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a report saying that opioid overdose deaths are down compared to last year.

Preliminary numbers released this week from the department of public health showed a 5.7 percent drop in opioid related deaths in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.

The Department of Public Health reports 467 confirmed or estimated opioid overdose deaths in the first quarter of 2020. That number is 28 fewer of people who died of opioid overdoses in the first three months of this year compared to 2019.

But 22News spoke with the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin region who said those numbers are not representative of the opioid crisis in western Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker says the state is monitoring how the COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory is impacting opioid addiction in the Commonwealth.

“While it’s encouraging to see that there’s an overall state-wide decline. In our rural region, we’re seeing the opposite. The conditions that are required to keep people safe from COVID-19 are exacerbating the conditions that make opioid misuse more likely,” Opioid Task Force Coordinator, Debra McLaughin told 22News.

McLaughlin said that for some people remote recovery that’s had to transition due to the pandemic has helped those who are in longer-term recovery. But for people who are new to recovery that’s where group meetings and one-on-one help with a specialist are potentially more valuable.

“We believe based on input that we have from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office that Fentanyl has made a deadly appearance in the region, which is driving the number of fatal opioid overdoses in the last two years,” McLaughlin continued.

The state says in their report, “Among the 1,873 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2019 where a toxicology screen was also available, 1,752 of them (94 percent) had a positive screen result for fentanyl.”

Last year, Gov. Baker declared August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the state.

