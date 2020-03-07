1  of  3
Breaking News
Suspect who shot at man in Ludlow arrested in Connecticut Coronavirus threat prompts cancellation of SXSW Palmer home surrounded by multiple law enforcement agencies

Western Massachusetts sugar makers mark beginning of maple season

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple sugaring season in Massachusetts has officially begun.

Sugarmakers and local leaders gathered Friday morning at Sunrise Farms in Colrain to performed a ceremonial tree tapping, marking the start of maple month in Massachusetts.

Sunrise Farms Co-owner Erik Lively told 22News they’ve been making syrup for a few weeks now and the season is off to a good start.

“So far the season has been really good,” Lively said. “We’ve been making really light syrup so far, consistency has been really good, the machine has been really helpful with the flavor and consistency of syrup.”

The weather plays a big role in the success of maple sugaring. Lively said temperatures need to be around 30 degrees at night, just above freezing, and mid 40’s during the day, for the sap to run.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets