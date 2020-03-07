Western Massachusetts sugar makers mark beginning of maple season

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple sugaring season in Massachusetts has officially begun.

Sugarmakers and local leaders gathered Friday morning at Sunrise Farms in Colrain to performed a ceremonial tree tapping, marking the start of maple month in Massachusetts.

Sunrise Farms Co-owner Erik Lively told 22News they’ve been making syrup for a few weeks now and the season is off to a good start.

“So far the season has been really good,” Lively said. “We’ve been making really light syrup so far, consistency has been really good, the machine has been really helpful with the flavor and consistency of syrup.”

The weather plays a big role in the success of maple sugaring. Lively said temperatures need to be around 30 degrees at night, just above freezing, and mid 40’s during the day, for the sap to run.