GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A chance for questions and answers at the Greenfield Public Library, helping young people jumpstart their career.

Finding a career that fits can be a challenge and this program is all about connecting people with the resources they need to start their future.

The organization is called Westover Job Corps. This is for people ages 16 to 24. They offer programs to help make it easier for people to get a job. Whether it’s finishing their GED, getting a drivers’ license, or tuition free training. The organization then works to connect people with careers like welding or healthcare.

Sarah Zafiris is an Admissions Counselor with the Westover Job Corps. She was at Monday’s information session.

“My boss always says ‘let’s go save some lives’ and that’s really what we’re doing here,” she told 22News, “I mean you don’t have to go to college and you still get certified, your education, your job. We help place you and you don’t have any debt. It’s all for free.”

Sarah added that while they are located on Westover Air Reserve Base’s campus, you do not need to be part of the military to take part in their services.