GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The public is invited to submit feedback on 14 projects under review by the Greenfield Community Preservation Committee.

A total of more than $967,000 in funding was requested for affordable housing, three historical preservation, and 10 outdoor recreation projects. The Committee has approximately $335,000 to allocate to Community Preservation Act projects. In a state program that was approved by Greenfield voters in November 2020, a 1% surcharge on property taxes is to be dedicated to these priorities.

The public input will help determine which of the 14 projects will receive funding this year. A meeting will be held on February 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center to collect public input on the proposals. An online survey has been developed to gather comments.

2022-23 CPA Proposal Public Comment Form

“The Community Preservation Committee is hoping the public can help us determine which projects are the most urgent to receive funding this year since there isn’t enough to fund every project,” said Community Preservation Committee Chair Travis Drury. “We are pleased and appreciative that so many groups submitted applications. Any project that isn’t funded this year is eligible to reapply in future years.”

Greenfield Community Preservation Projects:

For additional information, contact Grant Program Assistant Christian LaPlante at 413-772-1548, extension 4, or email cpc@greenfield-ma.gov.

The Community Preservation Committee will submit the recommended projects to the City Council for funding on March 23rd.