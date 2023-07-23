GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple roads throughout Franklin County were closed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent heavy rainfall.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, there are several updates to the road closures that were in place:
- US-5 in Deerfield has reopened
- All lanes of Route 2, Eastbound and Westbound, at Factory Hollow Road in Greenfield, are open
- Route 116 in Deerfield is open
There are still some roads in Deerfield that are still closed, according to the Deerfield Police Department:
- Stillwater Road from Lee Road to Upper Road is closed
- Lower Road is closed long term
- Pine Nook Road is closed long term
- Matthews Road is open to one lane in places, Kocots is working to fix washouts
- Keets Road is closed
- River Road is close to through traffic, one lane can get by
