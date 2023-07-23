GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple roads throughout Franklin County were closed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent heavy rainfall.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, there are several updates to the road closures that were in place:

US-5 in Deerfield has reopened

All lanes of Route 2, Eastbound and Westbound, at Factory Hollow Road in Greenfield, are open

Route 116 in Deerfield is open

There are still some roads in Deerfield that are still closed, according to the Deerfield Police Department:

Stillwater Road from Lee Road to Upper Road is closed

Lower Road is closed long term

Pine Nook Road is closed long term

Matthews Road is open to one lane in places, Kocots is working to fix washouts

Keets Road is closed

River Road is close to through traffic, one lane can get by