What you need to know about Question 3 on Greenfield’s ballot

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This election, Greenfield voters will decide if the city should take part in the Community Preservation Act.

What would a yes vote mean?

It would establish a fund to build and maintain parks, historic landmarks, and affordable housing among other things. But it comes with an increase in your tax bill for certain homeowners.

“If your property is worth less than $100,000, it will not change anything,” Greenfield Councilor Tim Dolan tells 22News. “Really the bulk of the revenue will come from homeowners who happen to own houses are worth three or four or $500,000.”

Councilor Dolan supports the ballot question that would adopt a state act established in 2000. He says the funding would come from a one percent increase on the tax bill for those homeowners.

“So if your tax bill were $3,000 it would be a $30 surcharge,” Dolan said.

Dolan also notes the state would match about 30 or 40 percent for every dollar that goes into the fund. According to the Community Preservation Coalition, much of eastern Massachusetts has already adopted the Act.

But, only a handful of communities in western Massachusetts have, like Pittsfield.