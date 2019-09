WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A town-wide tag sale was held on Saturday in Whately!

All kinds of items were up for sale Saturday on nearly every corner of town.

Vendors offered everything from furniture, to toys, to golf balls. One family said they had plenty of customers.

Catherine and Shelly Futter told 22News, “Thankfully the weather is beautiful, and we’re able to help out the town…also a good turnout for us too.”

Saturday’s tag sale will benefit Whately’s 250th-anniversary celebration in 2021.