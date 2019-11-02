Whately forum focuses on local water and sewer issues

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Politicians and concerned leaders of rural towns came together for an all-day forum to discuss the water and sewer issues in their areas.

The room was packed on the second floor of Whately Town Hall as local leaders and political officials discussed the most pressing issues regarding water and sewer needs in small towns.

Issues discussed were aging infrastructure, climate change’s impact on operational systems, lack of certified operations in the rural towns and many more.

Senator Jo Comerford told 22News many of the issues are intertwined. “Every single one of those small towns especially, issues of water and sewer infrastructure are at the top of the list of concerns for municipalities.”

Many towns expressed struggling with a small tax base that’s still intended to cover a large area of water and sewer infrastructure.

Senator Comerford’s office said often times the small town’s waste treatment operates on a deficit due to being designed to serve a larger population than the town currently has.