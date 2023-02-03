The Whately Inn has switched from an oil furnace to heat pumps for energy efficiency and to save money.

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – With these cold temperatures, your heating system is probably working extra hard to keep your house warm, and that can be expensive, especially if you have an older home.

22News spoke with the owner of a business in Franklin County to find out what they’re doing to heat their building efficiently while saving money.

The Whately Inn has a storied history. It’s been everything from a speakeasy to a fine dining establishment. They used to pay more than $3,000 a month just in the summer time to keep the building cold but they are able to save some money through a statewide program. The building used to have an old oil furnace but the owners have now swapped out to heat pumps which both use less energy and save the local business money.

“Saving about $500 in the summer time, $100 to $150 a month in the winter time on my electric bill. It supplements the new gas furnace I have, which is much more efficient,” said Stephen Kloc, the chef and owner of the Whately Inn.

Kloc said he was able to get the heat pump through Mass Save, which offers loans to help with projects to make homes and businesses more energy efficient. Then people can apply for a rebate.

Mass Save is a collaborative of Massachusetts’ electric and natural gas utilities and energy efficiency service providers that offers residents, businesses, and communities opportunities to make energy efficient upgrades with multiple services, rebates, incentives, trainings, and information.