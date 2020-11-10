Whately police asking residents to leave bear cub alone

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Whately is notifying residents to leave a bear cub alone in the area of Christian Lane and Long Plain Road.

According to the Whately Police Department, the female bear cub was reported on Christian Lane and Long Plain Road Monday. The police believe the mother may have recently been struck and killed on I-91.

The bear may be wandering around the area but police are asking the public to leave the bear cub alone for a greater chance to survive. The cub is a wild animal and residents need to keep their distance for a better chance of survival.

Police say she is eating on her own from apples in a nearby tree.

PHOTOS: Cub in Whately

Photos courtesy: Whately Police Department