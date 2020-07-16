Whately Police Department to implement body-worn cameras

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the next couple of weeks, the Whately Police Department will be implementing the use of police officer body-worn cameras.

According to Whately Police Chief James Sevigne, the police department recently purchased three cameras along with the hardware for safe storage of audio/video footage.

The police department has also started to train all officers in the use of cameras, equipment, and software. In addition, officers will undergo comprehensive policy and procedure training in the use of this technology.

“I’m confident that this program will not only ensure police transparency but improve safety and accountability for our officers as well as the individuals we interact with. This technology can also assist in the prosecution of cases by providing additional evidence of criminal activity. We can also use footage collected from actual police calls to ensure that our officers get the best training we can provide. I believe there will be many benefits to the community because of the body camera usage while on patrol, but I expect there will be challenges along the way. I look forward to these challenges and welcome any discussions,” Chief Sevigne said in a Facebook post.