WHATELY, Mass (WWLP) – The Whately Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since March 27.

According to the police department, Katelyn Gralinski is described as 5’3”, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of River Road March 27 between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Police say she may be wearing pajama pants and unknown footwear.

If you have any information you are asked to call Whately police at 413-625-8200.