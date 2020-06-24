Whately Police searching for two individuals who allegedly attempted car break-ins

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Whately police are seeking the public’s help in locating two possible teenagers who allegedly attempted to break into cars late Saturday night.

According to The Whately Police Police Department, the two individuals were seen on Swamp Road by another person in the area. Police say it appears no access to any of the cars were made.

One individual was described as tall and thin with a flashlight, but no description was given for the second individual. Whately police searched the area but were unable to find anyone. If you saw or heard anything around Swamp Road, call Whately Police at 413-665-0430.

Police also advise to keep your car doors locked and take out any valuables you may have inside.

MAP: Swamp Road