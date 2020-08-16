Wheeling for Healing Ride virtual fundraiser organizers celebrate with drive-thru event

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers lined up to sign on during Sunday’s Wheeling for Healing Ride, walk, and run drive through the rally.

They pledged to participate in the 13th annual Wheeling for Healing fundraising event. The 12 previous events raised close to half a million dollars to support cancer care services at Baystate Franklin medical center.

In order to help maintain COVID-19 protocols Kathy Tobin, Director of Annual Giving Events at Baystate told 22News the participants can walk independently through virtual means.

“This year we decided we would ride, walk, and run virtually on our own time and our own space. With the drive-through, and pick up shirts and just celebrate the support raising money,” said Tobin.

22News was to learn that for so many among the supporters of “Wheeling for Healing”, volunteering to help make the event a success is deeply personal for individuals like Jim Bassett.

Bassett told 22News, “Originally my wife died from Cancer. and she passed away five years ago. And after she passed away, I felt I needed to do something in her memory to help other people who have Cancer.”

Each person signing on and proudly receiving their wheeling for healing shirt, will either walk five miles or ride from 10 to 50 miles to help cancer survivors cared for at Franklin Medical Center.