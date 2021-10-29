Where fall foliage meets history, people still find beauty in Poet’s Seat

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Franklin County still in its peak fall foliage season, 22News visited Poet’s Seat.

It’s a bird’s eye view that stretches past Greenfield and Turners Falls, not just remembering the poet Frederick Goddard Tuckerman, but also where people can feel connected to nature and the inspiration it brings.

“It’s just gorgeous. Look at the view,” said David from Gill. This was just stop one of many as he showed his family a piece of Franklin County he’s always loved.

“I think it means everything given, even the lore behind it,” David told 22News. “I mean the Poet’s Seat Tower.”

Frederick Goddard Tuckerman created works in the mid-1800’s. Meguey Baker with the Historical Society of Greenfield will tell you it’s a place that’s history stretches beyond that, taking a look at how the railroad propelled the local fall tourism industry.

“Greenfield winds up being at one part of a triangle between Chicago and New York City and so as soon as the railroads come through, you have people coming to this area from both of those cities,” said Baker.

However as a historian, Baker finds herself amazed at how poetry still holds so much value in Greenfield.

“It’s not just the poetry of one kind of person it’s like all ages, all walks of life encouraging people to go outside,” Baker said. “Reflect on the beauty of nature, how it connects to themselves and then share it with other people. That’s really special.”