TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The White Bridge in Turners Falls will be closed for up to a couple of months due to constriction.

The bridge will be closed daily from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday for a few weeks to a couple of months, the Montague Police Department announced.

The White Bridge is located on 5th Street and bridges the Connecticut River.

The department will continue to provide updates as they occur.