GREENFIELD/MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge that carries Turners Falls Road over the Connecticut River in Montague and Greenfield will be closed every day this week starting Monday due to bridge work.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the bridge will be closed daily, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

A detour has been set in place, and is as follows:

Head southeast on Turners Falls Road toward Canal Street

Turn left onto Canal Street and continue to 3rd Street

Turn left onto Avenue A

Continue onto Main Road

Turn left onto MA-2 westbound/MA-2A westbound

Turn left onto MA-2A

Turn left onto Loomis Road

Continue straight onto Turners Falls Road

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce their speed and use caution. The schedule for this work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.