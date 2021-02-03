Who’s responsible if your mailbox gets knocked down during a snow storm?

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Has it ever happened to you? The snow storm arrives and your mailbox gets knocked down by a plow.

If your mailbox was hit, what happens next depends on where you live. However, a good start is to check in with your local highway district office.

In Greenfield, the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works, Paul Newell, said you should call the city. An assessor would be sent out and if it was in fact the plow’s fault the city would fix it.

However, if you’re looking to avoid this scenario, Newell said you should start by checking if your mailbox is mounted at least eight inches from the curb and 42 inches from the ground up.

“I would recommend doing a check of the mailbox itself, the post. To make sure everything is in the ground, make sure there’s no rot. Make sure it’s actually in the ground two feet to support the mailbox,” said Newell.

What kind of mailbox you have also matters. A wooden or metal post is what Newell recommends.

He also said to avoid plastic mailboxes because they can get brittle in the winter and extreme cold.