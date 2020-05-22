Why being careful this Memorial Day weekend is important

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April is typically the month that we see the most brush fires but they can still be a problem when the weather conditions are just right.

The weather has been sunny and dry this week and while you might be enjoying it, there is a bit of a downside. The dry weather along with breezy conditions and low humidity have caused the brush fire danger to go up.

A fire in South Deerfield Thursday burned more then 25 acres of land.

The Massachusetts State Police posted aerial footage of the fire and also used their Airwing helicopter to drop 2,500 h gallons of water to put out the fire.

Be sure to properly extinguish any smoking materials and with it being Memorial Day weekend be sure to keep an eye on your grill if you plan on cooking outside.