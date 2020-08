DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Deerfield police arrested two people who were found with a stolen vehicle from Maine as well as drugs.

On August 6th around 1:00 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle located at the Red Roof Inn. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen in Maine. Police came in contact with one suspect, Christian Browne, after locating the room associated with the vehicle. Browne was arrested after records showed he was wanted in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.