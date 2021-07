WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a robbery at a Florence Bank in Williamsburg late Friday afternoon, and they need your help identifying the suspect involved.

The Williamsburg Police Department said the robbery occurred around 4 p.m., at the Florence Bank on Main Street. The individual was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or recognize the individual pictured is asked to call (413) 268-7237.