GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Willow Street will be closed until late Monday afternoon.
According to the City of Greenfield, Willow Street will be closed until 3:00 p.m. on Monday as the City of Greenfield’s DPW continues water main maintenance.
It is advised to use another route when traveling on Monday until that time.
