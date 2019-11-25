Wilson’s in Greenfield to close forever

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield is closing their doors forever.

The store will be having a retirement/store closing sale to sell every single item from November 29 to December 4.

Wilson’s Department Store President Kevin O’Neil made the announcement first in a letter to Wilson’s charge account costumers and later in a separate letter to the public.

The letter to charge account costumers stated as of November 1, Wilson’s stopped accepting Wilson’s charge purchases. They are still accepting major credit cards including MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover as well as checks and cash. The store is asking charge account costumers with balances to have them paid down by January 15, 2020, The store can transfer the balance to a credit card before then.

The following is a statement from O’Neil:

“After more than 38 years at Wilson’s, I have decided to retire. The time has come to enter a new phase of my life to enjoy more time with my wife and family. As a result of my decision, there will be a store closing and liquidation of all merchandise. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the people of Greenfield and Franklin County.” – Kevin O’Neil, Wilson’s Department Store President

Members of the community were sent invitations to the retirement/store closing sale and if they bring that invitation to the store on Friday they will receive 1,000 bonus prize dollars.

“After serving Franklin County and beyond for over 137 years, we have decided that this sale comes at the right time. This is our way of thanking you for your business and friendship while at the same time accomplishing our goals.” Kevin O’Neil, Wilson’s Department Store President

The Black Friday sale will start on Friday at 9:00 a.m.