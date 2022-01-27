Winter Carnival to return in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Winter Carnival in Greenfield is set to return on Friday, February 4. The carnival is a tradition within Greenfield and 2022 marks the 100th anniversary.

According to the news release sent to 22News, The celebration kicks-off Friday, February 4 with live ice carvings taking place throughout downtown Greenfield by area artists. Ice sculptures will be displayed throughout the weekend, and people are encouraged to vote for their favorite in an online contest.

The kick-off of the Carnival continues with the official Winter Carnival torch lighting on Town Common at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Glow Party at Beacon Field at 5:30 p.m. and the Parade of Lights at 6:00 p.m. During the Parade of lights, illuminated vehicles will travel from Newton School to Beacon Field with displays. Parade entries are needed.

Following the parade, a warming fire, LED Glow Performance, and Fireworks Display will take place at Beacon Field! The Glacier Hideaway Ice Bar will also be outside Hawks & Reed from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a DJ and special drinks and cocktails. Other activities on Friday include Winter Music with Mandy Leah Oliver, Take and Make Craft Kits at the Library, and No Lens/ Whalom Park at the Hawks and Reed Ballroom.

The celebration resumes on Saturday, February 5 with Family Fun Fest at 20 Sanderson Street from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. which will feature a Mad Science show, arts & crafts, board games, take home activities, and snowflake contest. There will also be a virtual puzzle contest where teams will compete to assemble a 550 piece puzzle in hopes of winning the coveted Winter Carnival Piece Prize.

The celebration continues into the afternoon with a family dance lesson, specialty snacks and drinks at the Glacier Hideaway ice bar, a cribbage tournament for all ages, Beacon Field outdoor activities, a fat bike group ride, and the first ever Greenfield Amazing Race: Winter Carnival Edition where teams will race around Greenfield competing winter challenges and puzzles. Additional activities include Hawks & Reed Salsa Saturday and the Winter Ball. The Garden Cinema will also feature a special showing of The Man From Beyond (1922) starring Harry Houdini with accompanist Jeff Rapsis.

Sunday, February 6 will have events start bright and early with Donuts with Olaf fundraiser from 8:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at Adams Donuts. Pre-orders are required and open on Monday, January 31 at 5:00 p.m. on the Adams Website. At 11:00 a.m. the Garden Cinema will be presenting a free showing of Be My Valentine Charlie Brown. A snowshoeing hike through Highland Park will begin at noon.

Sunday’s events continue at Beacon Field, for an afternoon full of outdoor activities from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sledding down Beacon Hill, ice skating on the outdoor ice rink, and building snowmen are all winter and festival favorites. A snow sculpture contest will take place, weather permitting. Horse drawn hay or sleigh rides, community wide tug of war, a live DJ, ice bowling, broom ball, and a hockey match. Treats will be offered with the cookie bake-off, chili cook-off, marshmallow toasting, hot cocoa and other warm offerings from the snack bar.

Beacon field will also be host to a Vintage Snowmobile Show and rides sponsored by the Snowmobile Association of Massachusetts. People will also be able to listen to stories of how snowmobiling used to be. Spectators will also be able to cast a vote for their favorite snowmobile. New this year is the Vintage Sled Showcase where members of the public are urged to bring their vintage sleds for display. An optional ride down the hill will follow as well.

For a complete schedule of events, please visit the website: www.greenfieldrecreation.com/wintercarnival