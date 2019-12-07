Winter Farmers’ Market open in Greenfield Saturday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Greenfield, the Winter Farmers’ Market will be open Saturday with new added vendors and a wide variety of locally-made goods to fill your tables this holiday season.

Franklin County shoppers have become accustomed to buying their favorite produce at this marketplace.

The Winter Farmers’ Market will be open from 10AM Saturday morning until 1PM in the afternoon at the Discovery School at Four Corners.

And if you can’t make it Saturday, it’ll be back again in two weeks.