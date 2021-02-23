Winter tasting project to determine best carrot at local farm in Franklin County

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Fire Farm is undertaking a larger carrot trial and tasting than usual, with sampling at two points in the season, on February 25 at an outdoor on-farm tasting project by their staff and invited guests.

The tasting will be outside on 184 Meadow Road, Montague from noon until 2:30 p.m.

All tasters will keep a minimum of 6ft distance and wear masks between tasting.

The event is not open to the public due to COVID, but the farm will share results in an email and in their social media.

Residents are either way encouraged to taste the rainbow of carrot varieties at winter farmers’ markets.

“Variety selection is one of the most important things we can do for flavor with winter storage carrots, the flavor profile changes after months in storage, and some varieties can even taste better than when they come out of the ground,” said farm owner Ryan Voiland.

To determine how each variety in the growing trial has done, the farm is comparing a tasting in the fall right after harvest to a tasting now to see the changes over winter storage.

Carrot varieties that made it into the growing trial and are now being tasted include Newhall, Dolciva, Bolero, Bengala, Naval, Bangor, Purple Elite, and Mellow Yellow.

“We grow over 100,000 pounds of carrots for the community, so we want them to taste really good,” said co-owner Sarah Voiland.

One of the varieties, the current favorite, will be taste-tested from two different fields to see how the land affects the flavor.

The best-tasting carrots from the trial will get the most space in the fields in the future.

For this project, the farm is using seed company style questionnaires to assess characteristics of the carrots, with a rating of 1-5 on overall appearance, texture, interior color, flavor, and sweetness.

A representative from Johnny’s Selected Seeds will also be present at the event to participate in the tasting.