Wisdom Way construction in Greenfield now scheduled to begin in 2021

Franklin County

Photo: Snip it of River Street in Greenfield from Waze Traffic Map

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wisdom Way construction in Greenfield has been moved up to next year by the Franklin County Transportation Planning Organization.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the construction which was previously scheduled for FY24 will take place between River Street and the Fairgrounds main entrance. Work that needs to be done includes straightening and stabilizing the roadway and adding new bike lanes.

The City of Greenfield will allocate $285,000 that will be used for the engineering and design of the project. The project itself costs at least $3.3 million and will be paid by Federal funds. Construction is expected to begin mid-to-late summer of 2021.

As part of the contract with MassDOT, the Franklin Regional Council of Governments receives federal transportation funds to conduct regional transportation planning. On a monthly basis, the FCTPO, a group of local, regional and state stakeholders meet to direct transportation planning studies and prioritize construction funds coming to Franklin County.

MAP: River Street

