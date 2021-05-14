Woman dead after single-car crash on Bernardston Road in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman has died after a crash on Bernardston Road in Greenfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 59-year-old Brenda Perrea of Northfield died after a single-car crash on Bernardston Road (Route 5) shortly after 3 p.m.

Loisel said it is possible Perrea suffered a medical incident before the crash but the cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

Greenfield Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.