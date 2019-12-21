Woman seriously injured in single rollover crash on I-91 North in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a one-car rollover crash on I-91 North in Greenfield Friday night.

State Police Lieutenant Tom Ryan told 22News the rollover crash on the highway was reported just before 8 p.m. and involved two people, a 39-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man, both from Greenfield.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated before being rushed to Baystate Franklin with serious injuries. The man was not injured.

Lt. Ryan said a medical helicopter was initially requested but was sent away. The rollover crash caused traffic to shut down for several hours.

The roadway has since reopened.