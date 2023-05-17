DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready for a weekend filled with the charm of heritage breed sheep at Historic Deerfield’s highly anticipated event, Wooly Wonders.

Taking place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to witness the presence of adorable, historic, and rare heritage breed sheep and lambs.

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of sheep farming as patrons of all ages are treated to a captivating sheepdog-herding demonstration. Engage in hands-on activities to learn about textiles and wool-processing while interacting with heritage breeds of sheep, including the beloved Lincoln Longwool, Shetland, and Merino.

Courtesy of Historic Deerfield

This event serves as an educational experience, shedding light on the integral role sheep played in early New England farming and agriculture and boasts an array of activities designed to captivate visitors. From sheepdog herding, shearing, and washing to carding, spinning, knitting, yarn dyeing, weaving, and more, there is something for everyone. Attendees can even take part in “make and take” crafts and embark on a thrilling scavenger hunt in the Flynt Center.

In addition to the engaging activities, Historic Deerfield will continue to offer regularly scheduled tours, both guided and self-guided, allowing guests to explore the rich history of the area. Vendors will be present, offering their wares, and snacks and beverages will be available to keep visitors energized throughout the day.

The event brings together the fascinating heritage sheep and lambs, passionate Historic Deerfield staff, and various vendors to create an unforgettable experience centered around the significant role of sheep in early New England farming and agriculture.

For those eager to explore more upcoming events at Historic Deerfield, a detailed calendar can be found on their website.