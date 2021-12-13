Worker-owned pickles company celebrates 20 years

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pickle company in Greenfield is celebrating 20 years in the business.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Addie Rose Holland, Real Pickles has been producing fermented pickles, sauerkraut, kimchi and hot sauce for 20 years and in its 8th year as a worker-owned cooperative. Founder Dan Rosenberg from Somerville took a workshop on the art of lacto-fermentation and came up with the idea with co-founder Addie Rose Holland.

In the summer of 2001, they bought cucumbers from Chamutka Farm and Red Fire Farm, and Real Pickles has since expanded its network to include a half-dozen other local farms to source vegetables for its 100% regionally-grown and organic products.

The business was converted to a worker-owned facility in 2013 and is located at a solar-powered, energy-efficient, organic pickling facility on Wells Street in Greenfield.

“Our growing staff over the years have been an essential component of the business, and we are forever grateful to all those who have contributed over the years by packing sauerkraut, chopping carrots, and building a strong culture.” Addie Rose Holland

Real Pickles can be purchases in local shops such as Leverett Food Co-op, Green Fields Market, Foster’s Supermarket, and Brookfield Farm.